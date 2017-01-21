Toggle navigation
B98 FM - #1 At Work... Wichita's Variety Station!
B98 FM - #1 At Work... Wichita's Variety Station!
On Air
The B98 Morning Show
Tommy
Dave Wilson
Manny
Delilah
Jim Brickman
Sunday Jazz Brunch
Wichita Weekend
Andover Tornado: 25th Anniversary
Events
Calendar of Events
Photos
Connect
Station Information
Community Involvement
Listen on iHeartRadio
Join Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
iHeartMedia Jobs
EEO Public File
Contests
Get Lucky At Lunch With Lukas!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Subscribers: Look For Your Name!
Dave's 5 O'Clock Freebie!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Listen Now!
38 Slimmed Down Celebs
Celebs and their Animal Doppelgangers
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 12am
Newborn Helps Dad Propose to Mom
These Are the Best College Towns in the US
Soldiers in the US Army Are Getting a New Service Pistol
Madonna Gives Fiery Speech At Women's March (VIDEO)
Madonna Gives Fiery Speech At Women's March (VIDEO)
Trump Promises Support In Speech At CIA Headquarters
Spokesman Says Bushes Feeling Better In Houston Hospital
Untitled Content
When Vet's Body Went Unclaimed, Strangers Stepped In
Kushner in White House Doesn't Violate Anti-Nepotism Laws
Tesla Owner Stranded in Desert, and Not for Lack of Charge
Obama Targets Al-Qaeda in Final Airstrike of Presidency
x
See Full Playlist
B98 FM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from B98 FM to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.