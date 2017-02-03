Toggle navigation
B98 FM - #1 At Work... Wichita's Variety Station!
B98 FM - #1 At Work... Wichita's Variety Station!
On Air
The B98 Morning Show
Tommy
Dave Wilson
Manny
Delilah
Jim Brickman
Sunday Jazz Brunch
Wichita Weekend
Andover Tornado: 25th Anniversary
Events
Calendar of Events
Photos
Connect
Station Information
Community Involvement
Listen on iHeartRadio
Join Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
iHeartMedia Jobs
EEO Public File
Contests
Get Lucky At Lunch With Lukas!
Death By Chocolate Giveaway!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Subscribers: Look For Your Name!
Dave's 5 O'Clock Freebie!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Listen Now!
72 of the Most Influential Black Musicians
11th Annual Death By Chocolate at Exploration Place
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 12am
Selena Gomez Teases New Song On Instagram (VIDEOS)
Michael Buble Shares Emotional Update On 3-Year-Old Son's Cancer Treatment
Mariah Carey Burns Dress For Wedding With James Packer (VIDEO)
Nicki Minaj Acuses Fashion Designer Giuseppe Zanotti Of Racism
Frank Ocean's Dad Calls Tyler, The Creator A 'Devil Worshiper' In Lawsuit...
Number of Visas Revoked Under Trump's Order Is Huge
VIRAL: Teacher Greets Students With Handshakes
Mariah Carey Hits The Gym In Fishnets And Heels -- And Rihanna Approves...
Orlando Mass Shooter's Wife More Involved in Attack Than She Claimed, Federal...
Delilah's Love Challenge
February Book Club | The Shack
Trump Goes After Biz Regulations With Executive Orders
x
See Full Playlist
B98 FM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from B98 FM to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.